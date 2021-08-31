Advertisement

Hallway of Hope

By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every Wednesday we feature pets available for adoption from Central Dakota Humane Society. We see the pets, but we don’t see all the work that goes on behind the scenes or the stories that are there to be told.

Beverly Everett is a volunteer at the facility and she, along with Dakota Hardy, have put their experiences on paper and have a new book called, “Hallway of Hope: Giving a Voice to Some Very Special Shelter Pups.”

