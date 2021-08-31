Everybody’s favorite grandma

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grandparents love to spoil their grandkids, but one Williston grandma has taken that to extremes. She lavishes any child she sees with cash.

When Grandma Cindy goes shopping, she’s not always looking for groceries. Sometimes, she’s just trying to brighten up the lives of any child she meets.

“It’s just that they are not expecting anything at all and so when you do it you think you’ve gave them the world,” said Cindy Bastien.

What Grandma Cindy does is hand out one-dollar bills to kids who are complete strangers.

“Grandma always has a dollar,” said Bastien.

And pure excitement is what happens is what happens when she gives them away.

It’s hard not to have a good day when you receive money from complete strangers.

“I just ran into her at the grocery store a handful of times and she always gives my little girl a dollar,” said Crystal Monson. “They love her they love to see her. She’s a great part of our community.”

Grandma Cindy’s story of sharing began in 2016. She and her husband Jim faced life-threatening ailments. With her family by their side, they recovered, and thus Grandma Cindy was born.

“The good Lord saved me. He saved my husband Jim and I just had to do something to make me different than what I was before,” said Bastien

Cindy’s daughter Kari Stiyer often accompanies her mother on goodwill tours.

“She’s my mom and I’m really proud of her,” said Stiyer.

No matter where she goes, Grandma Cindy is usually greeted by familiar faces, and she always makes sure to keep a few bucks on hand when meeting new people.

Grandma Cindy estimates she has given away more than 1,000 one-dollar bills to children since her injury.

