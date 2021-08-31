The end of a sweet career

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve been to a wedding or a graduation in Bismarck anytime during the past 28 years, there’s a good chance the cake at that celebration came from MagiCandle Cakery.

Stella Baestch started the store in 1993, after she outgrew her kitchen.

Now, nearly three decades and thousands of cakes later, Baestch is retiring.

Stella Baestch has frosting in her blood.

“There’s some shortening too!” she joked.

The kitchen is her happy place.

“It’s a sugar craft,” Baestch said. “I started this whole thing when I was 56.”

Baestch has made thousands of cakes over the years.

“It’s all happy stuff,” she said.

She’s made cakes for weddings, graduations, baptisms and birthdays. She’s taught thousands of aspiring decorators how to create beautiful cakes.

“Time flies,” she said as she reflected on all the celebrations she’s been a part of.

Now, at age 84, Baestch is putting the piping bags and frosting away.

“This is my last cake,” she said as she piped stars onto a two tier cake. “That’s my board. It used to be full. But that’s ok. It has to end. God’s clock is running really fast. When the clock is running as fast as it’s running, I better go home for a while.”

Before she goes, she has one very special cake to finish for six-year-old Haven. Haven’s dad, Chad Balkowitsch, has been one of Baestch ‘s most faithful customers.

“I think her name should be ‘Stellar’ because that’s how awesome she is. We’re going to be sad to see her go,” said Balkowitsch. “They don’t make them like her anymore, and they’re not going to make cakes like this anymore.”

She admits she will miss making cakes.

“I love doing this,” said Baestch.

Baestch says it’s the people she will miss most.

“I’ve had some absolutely wonderful coworkers. They’ve been a blessing. Because of this shop I have some really, really good friends,” she said.

Friends that Baestch says are the icing on this sweet career.

Magicandle Cakery will close on Saturday. Baestch says there’s still work to be done. She wants to sell off all her remaining inventory, as well as the building.

As for her retirement plans, Baestch is anxious to work on some other crafts, including sewing, leather tooling, crocheting and knitting.

