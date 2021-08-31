DSU Blue Hawks Football kicks off Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s game week for a Dickinson State football team that had a playoff game in April, but this fall things are back to normal. And the Blue Hawks are looking to build off their 9-1 record.

Your News Leader spoke with the Hawks Monday, and you should not be surprised to hear they have high expectations for this season.

Going undefeated in the regular season is no easy task, but after suffering their only loss in the 2020 playoffs, Dickinson State knows they need to get better come 2021.

“Success is a process and we have to do it one game at a time. We did that last year, fortunately, we won nine games in a row and then unfortunately we lost the last one to a team that went to the national championship. That’s what we talked about, that was last year. We really just focus on the process of getting better,” said Pete Stanton, Blue Hawks Football.

Being a better team helps when there’s a lot of familiar faces. The Blue Hawks return 10 offensive starters, including quarterback Drew Boedecker.

Drew Boedecker, Dickinson State Quarterback, said: “We only lose one starter on offense basically. Especially with a quarterback and wide receiver, trust is huge, so having Tyger, having Connor, Noah out there, and then Kaden Kuntz came in the summer, and we got a lot of reps over the summer with him. So just having that familiarity out there is just huge because I’m going to know where they’re at and they know where I’m going to put the ball so hopefully, we have good success this year.”

It’s a similar story for the defensive side as the Blue Hawks defense will be led by a veteran presence in the linebacking core as well as the secondary.

Nick Miller, Dickinson State Linebacker, said: “It’s going to be a key for everyone to contribute. It’s not going to be just one position group going off. We’re really going to need everyone to do their part and that’s what we all talk about. We talk about doing your own job not somebody else’s.”

Dickinson State will get to work Thursday as they renew an old rivalry with Black Hills State, a team that has changed quite a bit since their last match-up in 2016.

“We know they’re going to have a lot of talent. We know they’re going to be a very good team. We’re just trying to prepare ourselves as best as we can, not knowing a ton about them but just knowing we’re ready to go play a football game,” said Stanton.

Kickoff in Spearfish, South Dakota is set for 7 p.m. central time on Thursday.

