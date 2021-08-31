Class 11AA & 11A football polls after week one

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After one week in the high school football season, the Century Patriots are the unanimous number one ranked team in Class-11AA. St. Mary’s is the clear number one rated team in Class-11A.

The poll is conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (15) — 1-0 Record — 75 pts (Last week: Rank 1)

2. West Fargo — 1-0 Record — 56 pts (Last week: Rank 2)

3. Bismarck High — 1-0 Record — 42 (Last week: Rank 3)

4. West Fargo Sheyenne — 1-0 — 29 pts (Last week: Rank 4)

5. Fargo Shanley — 1-0 — 22 pts (Last week: NR)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (0-1)

CLASS-11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (13) — 1-0 Record — 73 pts (Last week: Rank 1)

2. Jamestown (2) — 1-0 Record — 62 pts (Last week: Rank 2)

3. Fargo North — 1-0 Record — 42 pts (Last week: Rank 4)

4. Fargo South — 0-1 Record — 22 pts (Last week: Rank 3)

5. Wahpeton — 1-0 Record — 15 pts (Last week: NR)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dickinson (0-1)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.