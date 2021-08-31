Changes coming to Parshall School District amid fallout of state audit

PARSHALL, N.D. – Some changes are on the way for the Parshall School District. This comes after a citizen-requested state audit called into question the district’s finances.

A recent audit of the Parshall School District shows 17 major findings from the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years.

“Of course, there’s lots of questions. I hope they just listen and hear us all through. You know, I’ve heard good and bad things about us. We can fix it,” said Sadie Young Bird, a member of the school board and finance committee.

The most concerning issues involve more than $3 million in unreconciled net difference, missing documents for more than $500,000 in purchases, and missing board approvals for more than $800,000.

The school board, with the guidance of the state auditor’s office, came up with a corrective action plan that includes a finance committee made up of board members, with Michelle Hoff and Sadie Young Bird tasked to oversee the district’s finances. Superintendent Shane Sagert will have read-only access to the finances.

They will also adopt a fraud prevention and investigation policy.

“When I say change, don’t be alarmed if we come into the business office as either the finance committee or another board member, coming in and requesting documentation. We want to know because this is a direct reflection on us,” said Michelle Hoff, the school board’s president.

While the issues will not be resolved overnight, Hoff said she is committed to making this right.

“Now it’s just the talking of our taxpayers and showing them that we do take this seriously and we want to move forward and prove to them that we can make these corrective actions,” said Hoff.

State Auditor Josh Gallion said while their reports do not make determinations of whether fraud took place, he said that this report for the district shows there may be an increased risk of fraud.

Parents at the school board meeting declined to speak.

The school board will meet on September 7 to discuss the corrective action plan further before the next school board meeting.

To view the full audit, follow this link.

