Car gets stuck in freshly-poured concrete in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car had to be removed by a construction tractor Tuesday morning after getting stuck in wet concrete. It happened at the intersection of 32nd Ave. S. and S. 31st. St.

Police say a 79-year-old Grand Forks resident mistakenly drove around some traffic cones and into a closed lane that had freshly poured concrete. There were no reported injuries, but the driver was issued a citation for Care Required. The damage to the concrete was repaired by crews shortly after the vehicle was removed. Grand Forks Police would like to use this opportunity to remind the public to use caution when driving through construction zones.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.