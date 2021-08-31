Advertisement

Bismarck Public School District offers new lunch option called Lunchbox Buddy

Lunchbox Buddy school lunch
Lunchbox Buddy school lunch(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The USDA is providing free school lunches to all students this year, but some students still prefer to bring their food from home.

For those kids, the Bismarck Public School District is offering a new lunch option that provides the best of both worlds call Lunchbox Buddy.

This year, if an elementary school student brings their lunch from home, they have the option to get three food items free of charge to go along with their meal. Your News Leader spoke with one kindergartener who’s already making use of the new option.

Miller Elementary School kindergartener Teffany Wahl got milk, spinach, and oranges to go with her pizza she brought from home.

“Why do you like the oranges?” said KFYR-TV reporter Hallie Brown

“Because they’re so juicy,” said Wahl.

Many students like Teffany have the option to pick three items, a grain, fruit or veggie, or milk to add to their lunchbox meals.

“If they don’t have time to go get fruits or vegetables or whole grains or if they don’t want to pay for a milk, this is a way for them to utilize our program to supplement what they’re bringing from home,” said Michelle Wagner, BPS child nutrition program director.

Wagner says so far 81 students have used the Lunchbox Buddy option, and it’s something they are hoping to continue for the remainder of the school year.

91% of BPS elementary school students get their lunch at school.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Small fire in north Minot grocery store under investigation
Carson Wentz won’t be returning to team drills at Colts practice after all.
Carson Wentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Latest News

Nathan Davis took office in July.
Indian Affairs Commission Director reflects on first few weeks in office, sets goals for future
Hail damage to roof at JC Farm
Adams County family clean up after severe hail storm
Memorial for the 13 service members that were killed in Kabul at Buffalo Wild Wings in Minot
Minot remembers the 13 and those who served in Afghanistan
Jon Cole has become a state icon for sports coverage.
Jon Cole celebrates 40 years of sportscasting