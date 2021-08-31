Bismarck Public School District offers new lunch option called Lunchbox Buddy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The USDA is providing free school lunches to all students this year, but some students still prefer to bring their food from home.

For those kids, the Bismarck Public School District is offering a new lunch option that provides the best of both worlds call Lunchbox Buddy.

This year, if an elementary school student brings their lunch from home, they have the option to get three food items free of charge to go along with their meal. Your News Leader spoke with one kindergartener who’s already making use of the new option.

Miller Elementary School kindergartener Teffany Wahl got milk, spinach, and oranges to go with her pizza she brought from home.

“Why do you like the oranges?” said KFYR-TV reporter Hallie Brown

“Because they’re so juicy,” said Wahl.

Many students like Teffany have the option to pick three items, a grain, fruit or veggie, or milk to add to their lunchbox meals.

“If they don’t have time to go get fruits or vegetables or whole grains or if they don’t want to pay for a milk, this is a way for them to utilize our program to supplement what they’re bringing from home,” said Michelle Wagner, BPS child nutrition program director.

Wagner says so far 81 students have used the Lunchbox Buddy option, and it’s something they are hoping to continue for the remainder of the school year.

91% of BPS elementary school students get their lunch at school.

