Bismarck Airport sees travel return to near pre-pandemic levels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There has been a steady increase in passengers at the Bismarck Airport since the pandemic began. The number of people who frequent the airport is rising as time goes on.

July 2019 was record-setting for the Bismarck Airport. That month, the facility saw nearly 29,000 passengers pass through their doors — the most for any July ever. During the pandemic, that number plummeted by 51%.

This July, numbers are back up to nearly 22,000. But experts say that number is something to be happy with.

”July of 2019, when you look at the data, that was actually the best July on record for the Bismarck Airport. So even though we’re comparing the numbers today to the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019, I think it’s important to note that was the best July Bismarck ever had, so that’s what we’re comparing to,” said Kyle Wanner, executive director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

Employees at the Bismarck Airport can feel a change in the airport from last year. They report that the numbers are similar to those from before the pandemic began.

”Watching the activity day-to-day, you can obviously tell flights are more full. We’re seeing that with the amount of people in the terminal, just a little bit longer lines, because there’s more people going on flights, we’re seeing it a little bit in our concessions revenue, our parking lot is more full. So anecdotally, yes we are seeing that. And then you see our monthly numbers and we can confirm that,” said Matthew Remynse, marketing and operations Manager for the Bismarck Airport.

Travel agents that Your News Leader spoke to say people are looking forward to 2022 to begin traveling again, if they haven’t done so already.

Going forward, the airport hopes for continued growth in the number of passengers boarding flights in and out of Bismarck. Experts say an increase in flights would be beneficial both for Bismarck residents and for people visiting Bismarck.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.