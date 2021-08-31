Adams County family clean up after severe hail storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Adams County farm family is in clean-up mode after enduring a hail storm Monday.

JC Farms is about 15 miles northeast of Hettinger. The storm hit just before 6 p.m.

Jacki Christman said they were able to put large equipment away in time, but the hail damaged some pick-up trucks. It also tore right through some roofs.

“I didn’t dare get out because I was afraid if I got hit on the head I would just be laid out,” said Jacki Christman, JC Farms. “I didn’t want the kids by themselves, so we just pulled underneath a tree right next to our garage and just rode it out until the big stuff was over with, then we went in the house.”

Jacki says the family is thankful they and their livestock are okay.

