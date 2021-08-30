Williston Basin International Airport boardings continue to recover with additional flights on the way

WILLISTON, N.D. - While airports continue to claw their way back from their lowest point during the pandemic, Williston Basin International Airport had their strongest month since; and two new flights coming later this year to Williston Basin International Airport may help the facility soar past where they were at pre-pandemic.

Recently released flight numbers in July were up 185% compared to July of 2020 and 37% compared to June 2021. A third United flight to Denver, Colorado added last month helped to improve passenger boardings.

Numbers are still down 20% compared to before COVID-19 ravaged the industry.

Sun Country Airlines is set to provide non-stop service to Las Vegas starting Thursday and Airport Director Anthony Dudas announced a second Delta flight to Minneapolis is expected in October, saying he believes numbers will continue to climb this fall.

“I believe that we’ll be at or above where we were pre pandemic and we’re continuing to see that really strong use of XWA. We really appreciate our region and community supporting xwa and flying locally when they have the opportunity to do so,” said Airport Director Anthony Dudas.

The improved numbers also benefit other facets of the facility.

“Our restaurant, our rental car operators, our aviation service provider, parking, and all of the above have seen pretty tremendous growth over the last few months,” said Dudas.

Dudas said continued growth is the key toward bringing different flights to XWA, adding that successful Sun Country flights could be the catalyst towards more routes coming to the facility.

