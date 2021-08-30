U-Mary Marauders Football begins Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the two F.C.S. programs in the state are wondering how it will go after playing games in the spring, the NCAA D-II schools in North Dakota will kickoff for the first time in two years.

The University of Mary plays on Thursday night this week. The Marauders have a road trip to Wayne, Nebraska.

U-Mary feels like it will be much improved, and they’ve certainly reached that stage of camp where the players are ready for a game.

U-Mary Head Coach Craig Bagnell said: “Now we’re getting to the point where they’re sick of practicing against each other, but it’s time to roll the football out and see where we’re at but we are excited. We know we’re a lot better, but the thing is everybody’s been in the same boat so I’m sure everybody’s better, so now it’s a matter of going out and rolling the ball out and playing football.”

The last time the Marauders played was in November of 2019. It was a win over Crookston.

Also, this week Jeff Roberts will put U-Mary wide receiver Luke Little in the Sports Spotlight, so watch Your News Leader for that story on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.