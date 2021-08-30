Suspect in Minot murder investigation captured in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. – The suspect in a Minot murder investigation has been captured by U.S. Marshals in Detroit, Mich., Minot Police said Monday.

Police said the Marshals apprehended 32-year-old Kamauri Kennedy, on warrants for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, in the death of 33-year-old Domonique Kelley, of Minot.

Kelley’s body was discovered on June 3 in a burned vehicle on Minot’s southeast side.

Minot Police said that state prosecutors will not begin the extradition process to bring Kennedy to Ward County to face charges.

