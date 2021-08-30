Small fire in north Minot grocery store under investigation

MINOT, N.D. – A fire Sunday night caused minor damage inside the North Hill Marketplace foods in Minot, and the fire chief said they believe it was intentionally set.

Minot Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel told Your News Leader they received a call at 7:30 p.m. of a fire in one of the aisles at the store at 2211 16th Street NW.

Kronschnabel said the department sent four trucks and a commander to the scene. She said fire was put out with an extinguisher and no one was hurt.

The store reopened to the public Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The case has been turned over to Minot Police.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.