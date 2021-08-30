Runners prepare for Bismarck Marathon’s 40th year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brian VerDouw laces up his sneakers for another run. He’s preparing for a marathon.

“I did one in 2003 and said, ‘never again,’” VerDouw noted.

But he’s back at it. Last year he ran the Bismarck Marathon route alone.

“I had trained enough that I wanted to do it. So, I found the race path online and I ended up running it on my own to finish it up. I had my family at the finish line for me to be able to complete that race,” said VerDouw.

While VerDouw’s family cheered him on across a homemade finish line last year, organizers say fans can expect to cheer on more runners than ever before.

“We have a sign table where you can draw your own sign and literally go along the route and say, ‘you did this dad,’ or ‘go dad,’ or ‘go mom.’ Just write little notes to your friend or family or whoever is running along the race,” said Isaac Bugarin, Bismarck Marathon marketing specialist.

Runners will race through Bismarck and Mandan in several different events.

“With the expansion and improvements that we have done at that park over the past years, with some additional trails and things through the complex, it’s really going to add some neat aspects to the marathon this year,” said Kevin Klipfel, Bismarck Parks and Recreation District facilities and programs director.

Participants have many reasons to race, but organizers say their focus is the community.

“Our goal is to provide the community with a health-focused event that benefits local charities, businesses, and local residents,” said Bugarin.

For those just starting out, VerDouw shares his advice: “Start simple. You’re not going to knock out 26 miles with your first run, so start small and build up from there.”

The Bismarck Marathon is the longest running marathon in North Dakota.

The race has expanded to three days this year for its 40th anniversary. It consists of many events including kids races. Registration remains open until the start of each event on September 16th, 17th and 18th.

