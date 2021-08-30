Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota-Dakotas region deploying to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minnesota-Dakotas Region of the Red Cross is deploying 16 volunteers and staff to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Rob Stotz, the executive director for Red Cross Western North Dakota, confirmed the news with Your News Leader.

Stotz said the region is also sending two Emergency Response Vehicles from Minneapolis and Fargo to assist with relief efforts.

The storm made landfall Sunday, knocking out power for the entire city of New Orleans. At least one death has been reported in connection with Ida.

