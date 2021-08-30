Advertisement

Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota-Dakotas region deploying to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida

Traffic diverts around downed power lines Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Metairie, La. A fearsome Hurricane Ida has left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters and pleading to be rescued, while making a shambles of the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering, late-summer heat. One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a tropical storm as it pushes inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minnesota-Dakotas Region of the Red Cross is deploying 16 volunteers and staff to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Rob Stotz, the executive director for Red Cross Western North Dakota, confirmed the news with Your News Leader.

Stotz said the region is also sending two Emergency Response Vehicles from Minneapolis and Fargo to assist with relief efforts.

The storm made landfall Sunday, knocking out power for the entire city of New Orleans. At least one death has been reported in connection with Ida.

