Advertisement

Quick actions by staff, customers credited in putting out Minot grocery store fire

Toilet paper aisle North Hill Marketplace Foods in Minot
Toilet paper aisle North Hill Marketplace Foods in Minot(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are investigating a fire that broke out inside the North Hill Marketplace Foods in Minot Sunday night. Store management said someone intentionally set fire to a pack of toilet paper.

Customers and employees noticed the small fire right away shortly after 8:00 p.m. in the store’s toilet paper aisle and were able to use fire extinguishers to put it out.

The Minot Fire Chief said the department sent four trucks and a commander to the scene.

No one was hurt, though the store lost a small amount of toilet paper and baby wipes to the fire.

Senior Store Director Zac Miller said that while he has never experienced anything like this, the quick thinking of his staff and the customers saved the store from a lot worse.

“As soon as the staff and customers saw the smoke they were grabbing the fire extinguishers and had it out within minutes,” said Miller.

Miller said the store provided security footage to investigators.

The store was closed around 8:15 p.m. and reopened this morning after health officials cleared it for the public.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman identified in fatal off-highway vehicle rollover near Dunseith
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Honoring 13 fallen American service members
Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Saving your lawn
Arrest made in burglary, assault on two officers in Rolette County

Latest News

Lightning near New Salem
Parts of New Salem without power after severe thunderstorm
Gracie Johnsrud
Gracie Johnsrud remembered at the State Superintendent’s Student Cabinet meeting
Gold for Gracie
Gold for Gracie: two communities come together to remember Gracie Johnsrud
Suspect in Minot murder investigation captured in Detroit