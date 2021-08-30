Advertisement

Parts of New Salem without power after severe thunderstorm

Lightning near New Salem
Lightning near New Salem(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW SALEM, N.D. - According to Morton County Emergency Manager Cody Mattson, portions of New Salem are without power after heavy winds and rain hit the area Monday afternoon.

New Salem Fire Chief Barry Schulz reported golf ball sized hail and 3.5 inches of rain just north of the city. Schulz says it’s the heaviest rainstorm he’s seen in 25 years.

Mor-Gran-Sou Electric Cooperative is on scene working to restore power.

