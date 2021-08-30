Advertisement

North Dakota, Manitoba governments announce joint investment in Peace Garden

International Peace Garden(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN - Leadership from North Dakota and Manitoba met at the International Peace Garden Monday to put on a unified front as they invested in the garden’s future.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, met at the border to announce both governments would be investing in the gardens.

The two countries would give a combined $12 million to the gardens for upkeep and for current developments.

Both leaders said this gesture of peace and cooperation is needed after a year of separation during COVID-19.

“When we think about the rarity, you and I are literally standing here on the border between two countries. And this is such a rarity in the world today and it’s needed now more than ever to shine as an example of what that could mean,” said Burgum.

The money will be going towards current projects including a new children’s play area and expansions to the gardens conservatory.

Your News Leader will have more on this story Monday night on the Night Report.

