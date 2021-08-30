North Dakota lawmaker to enter plea agreement on DUI charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, will avoid trial on a first-offense charge of driving under the influence after agreeing to a plea deal, according to the Burleigh County Clerk of Court’s office.

Louser was scheduled to stand trial Thursday on the Class B misdemeanor charge.

According to court records, Louser was stopped in the early morning hours of April 16. Investigators said a breath test placed his blood alcohol level at 0.117%, and Louser reported having had three drinks.

The details of the plea agreement have not been released.

Under North Dakota statute, Louser faces up to 30 days in jail and/or a $1,500 fine.

Louser’s attorney Justin Vinje released the following statement to Your News Leader:

“After careful thought, Scott does not intend to proceed to trial. As I said back in April, Scott brought this matter to the public’s attention before the story broke, and he personally apologized to his constituents. Scott regrets his decision to drive that evening, and he takes full responsibility for his actions. Scott has great respect for our law enforcement professionals and their difficult jobs. Above all, Scott does not wish to be treated differently than any other North Dakotan. These considerations led him to make this decision.”

Louser has served in the North Dakota House of Representatives since 2011.

