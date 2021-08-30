NDSU Bison Football begins this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The two largest classes of high school football in North Dakota started playing last week. The two smaller divisions began two weeks ago. College joins the football party this week.

North Dakota State ended the spring season with a loss in the F.C.S. national semi-finals. We all know by now, that’s considered a disappointment for the Bison and their fans.

NDSU plays Albany and Valparaiso at home the next two weekends, and with its final non-conference contest at Towson on September 18. The Missouri Valley Football Conference opener is against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on October 2.

“Anytime you can bring a C.A.A. opponent to the Fargodome, I think that’s a positive. I think that the fact that these are two programs that have not played each other. We haven’t seen each other. I think that creates a little more excitement and drama for our players,” said NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz.

Saturday also marks the 125th football season opener for NDSU.

