ND electric grid watching Ida impact

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of transmission workers have been deployed to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida, and authorities say it could be weeks before power is restored to some of the hardest-hit areas. And there could be ripple effects that reach North Dakota.

Capital Electric Cooperative, MDU Resources, and the state’s transmission authority are all saying there aren’t any hiccups in the lines.

Power is still going through the lines, but places down south lost the utilities to connect to them.

That leaves the companies up north monitoring the situation and demand.

Transmission Authority Director John Weeda told us capacity through the lines decreased because they expected power to go out down south. But now, they’ll be keeping their eyes on ramping the systems back up.

“Power is always an underlying factor, and the sooner you can get power back, the sooner people can get other things restored to normal. The job that those people do that keep the power grid up, it’s a really important job for the country,” said Weeda, who became director in 2018.

While North Dakota is avoiding the butterfly effect on the infrastructure, the storm is creating a shift in the economics of the state’s power grid.

The market price for electricity has increased over the past few days.

Weeda said the price for electricity bounces in the low $30 dollar-range, but some areas have it nearly $10 more than that.

