As of Monday, 20.84% percent of new COVID-19 cases in August have been breakthrough cases

(WIS)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Department of Health officials say the large increase in cases this month is to be expected.

The state COVID vaccine manager says as COVID-19 cases go up, so will breakthrough cases.

Your News Leader asked if there were more cases with any particular vaccine.

“We do have more individuals that have had Pfizer, but right now it’s hard to say if that’s because we’ve given so many more doses of Pfizer vaccine or if there’s really something going on,” said Jenny Galbraith, NDDoH COVID vaccine manager.

NDDoH officials say the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices indicates there isn’t concern about Pfizer or Moderna not working well; they say they are fully confident in all vaccines.

