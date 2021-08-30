Lance scores again as 49ers take down Raiders 34 to 10
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KFYR)- Former NDSU quarterback Trey Lance would once again find the end zone Sunday as he helped lead the 49ers to a 34 to 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Lance would take it to the ground in the 2nd quarter and punch it in from two yards out to make it 14 to 0 San Francisco.
As for passing, Lance was six for 13 for 46 yards.
The 49ers open the season in Detroit on September 12th.
