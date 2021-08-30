Advertisement

Gracie Johnsrud remembered at the State Superintendent’s Student Cabinet meeting

Gracie Johnsrud
Gracie Johnsrud(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gracie Johnsrud was a State Superintendent Student Cabinet member.

She passed away in a car accident in July.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler attended her funeral and Gracie was also remembered during the August 8 State Superintendent’s Student Cabinet meeting.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler took some time to tell Gracie’s story and allowed students to share their memories of her.

“Because she was authentic and genuine and all of the ideas that she would bring, she would challenge other ideas, we’d grow those ideas to the fullest potential. We had the opportunity to talk about State Superintendent’s Student Cabinet on a national level,” said Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota state school superintendent.

Baelser invited Gracie to come to Washington D.C. with her to share the story of the cabinet and how it works.

Baesler says she chose Gracie because she knew Gracie would represent North Dakota well.

