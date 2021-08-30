Advertisement

EU recommends reinstating restrictions on unvaccinated travelers from US

Traveler
Traveler(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the European Union recommended that its member nations reinstate restrictions on unvaccinated travelers from the United States. This comes on the heels of soaring COVID-19 numbers in the U.S.

Experts say it’s tough to gauge how this will affect travelers from North Dakota since it depends on one’s trip itinerary. However, because of the uncertainty of international travel during the pandemic, they say people have been planning trips around the U.S.

“I just think that we’re seeing more travel maybe like within the U.S. because anyone that travels internationally has to have a COVID test just to get back into the U.S. But I think one where people are looking at traveling, especially in 2022,” said Cheryl Fenster, a travel consultant with Northland Travel.

Although the EU issued the recommendation, the member countries aren’t obligated to follow the directive. Conversely, the United States hasn’t opened its borders to tourists from the EU, despite calls from the bloc of 27 countries to do so.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman identified in fatal off-highway vehicle rollover near Dunseith
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Honoring 13 fallen American service members
Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Saving your lawn
Arrest made in burglary, assault on two officers in Rolette County

Latest News

International Peace Garden
North Dakota, Manitoba governments announce joint investment in Peace Garden
Mandan virtual learning
Mandan Virtual Academy offers flexibility for students
Power lines
ND electric grid watching Ida impact
Lightning near New Salem
Parts of New Salem without power after severe thunderstorm