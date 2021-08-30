EU recommends reinstating restrictions on unvaccinated travelers from US

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the European Union recommended that its member nations reinstate restrictions on unvaccinated travelers from the United States. This comes on the heels of soaring COVID-19 numbers in the U.S.

Experts say it’s tough to gauge how this will affect travelers from North Dakota since it depends on one’s trip itinerary. However, because of the uncertainty of international travel during the pandemic, they say people have been planning trips around the U.S.

“I just think that we’re seeing more travel maybe like within the U.S. because anyone that travels internationally has to have a COVID test just to get back into the U.S. But I think one where people are looking at traveling, especially in 2022,” said Cheryl Fenster, a travel consultant with Northland Travel.

Although the EU issued the recommendation, the member countries aren’t obligated to follow the directive. Conversely, the United States hasn’t opened its borders to tourists from the EU, despite calls from the bloc of 27 countries to do so.

