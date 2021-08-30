Advertisement

Carson Wentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Carson Wentz won’t be returning to team drills at Colts practice after all.
Carson Wentz won’t be returning to team drills at Colts practice after all.(Michael Conroy | AP)
By David Spofford
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.

The quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, along with starting center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal﻿.

The team also activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman identified in fatal off-highway vehicle rollover near Dunseith
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Honoring 13 fallen American service members
Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Saving your lawn
Arrest made in burglary, assault on two officers in Rolette County

Latest News

10pm Sportscast 8/29/2021
10pm Sportscast 8/29/2021
49ers logo
Lance scores again as 49ers take down Raiders 34 to 10
Minnesota Vikings logo
Vikings & Safety Harrison Smith agree to contract extension
Carson Wentz
Wentz to participate in full-team periods at Colts practice Monday