Carson Wentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.

The same day Quenton Nelson is activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, this VERY important trio of offensive players goes down. #Colts https://t.co/ELplU2dOsz — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 30, 2021

The team also activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

