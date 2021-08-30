Advertisement

Boy or Girl?

By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, Hope and her husband had a very exciting appointment with an ultrasound technician to take a look at their new baby and find out whether they’re having a boy or girl.

Hope’s been keeping the secret and she enlisted the help of Jody Kerzman at our station. To be fair, she asked Jody’s daughter, Lizzy, who is an incredible baker, to help share the news with all of you.

Lizzy made these adorable pink and blue cupcakes. On the inside is the surprise!

