Advertisement

Woman killed in off-highway vehicle rollover

(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol said a Saint John woman is dead after crashing an off-road vehicle.

Troopers said the driver lost control while driving north on 28th Avenue NE, about six miles northwest of Dunseith.

The vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver and a passenger. The driver, a 21 year old woman, was killed on the scene.

The passenger, a 23-year old woman, has serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Saving your lawn
Duane Buthe
Brookings public works director indicted for allegedly embezzling over $100k
Honoring 13 fallen American service members
Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz, MN
Troopers arrest 69 pipeline protesters at Minnesota Governor Walz’s residence
Wind turbines
ND Transmission Authority Report shows wind power going up, and coal going down
Project Bee
Project Bee to launch warming center in Minot
Innovation School in Bismarck
Innovation School in Bismarck has changed locations