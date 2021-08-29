Woman killed in off-highway vehicle rollover

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol said a Saint John woman is dead after crashing an off-road vehicle.

Troopers said the driver lost control while driving north on 28th Avenue NE, about six miles northwest of Dunseith.

The vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver and a passenger. The driver, a 21 year old woman, was killed on the scene.

The passenger, a 23-year old woman, has serious injuries.

