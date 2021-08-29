Advertisement

Wentz to participate in full-team periods at Colts practice Monday

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KFYR) - Carson Wentz continues his progress towards being ready to go come Week 1 for the Indianapolis Colts.

On Sunday, head coach Frank Reich said Wentz will be able to participate in full-team periods at Colts practice on Monday.

Wentz has been recovering from foot surgery earlier in the offseason.

The Colts will host the Seahawks on September 12th.

