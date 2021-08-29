Advertisement

The updated CDC recommendations you need to know

Waqas Kayani
Waqas Kayani(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the pandemic has progressed, recommendations from health officials for how people can best protect themselves and their loved ones have evolved. Experts say the reason for changes in recommendations regarding things like masks, social distancing, and hand washing are based on changes in medical evidence.

“Even if you look back at our COVID response as a profession, from how we were initially responding at the beginning of COVID, in terms of our main interventions, to how we started to switch. Sometimes we would say one thing and then suddenly it would be kind of a little bit different within a couple of days. And that was just the evolution of just how medicine works in just real time,” said Waqas Kayani, CHI St. Alexius hospitalist and assistant professor for UND.

Most recently, the CDC’s recommendations are for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial transmission. They also recommend universal indoor masking in schools, for teachers, staff, and students, regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Saving your lawn
Duane Buthe
Brookings public works director indicted for allegedly embezzling over $100k
Honoring 13 fallen American service members
Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says

Latest News

Ducks
Reminder for waterfowl hunters
Sanford Health Williston
Despite missed deadline, Williston and Sanford still on target to bring clinic and hospital to Williston Square
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Arrest made in burglary, assault on two officers in Rolette County
Roosevelt Park Pool goes to the dogs for a good cause