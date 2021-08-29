The updated CDC recommendations you need to know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the pandemic has progressed, recommendations from health officials for how people can best protect themselves and their loved ones have evolved. Experts say the reason for changes in recommendations regarding things like masks, social distancing, and hand washing are based on changes in medical evidence.

“Even if you look back at our COVID response as a profession, from how we were initially responding at the beginning of COVID, in terms of our main interventions, to how we started to switch. Sometimes we would say one thing and then suddenly it would be kind of a little bit different within a couple of days. And that was just the evolution of just how medicine works in just real time,” said Waqas Kayani, CHI St. Alexius hospitalist and assistant professor for UND.

Most recently, the CDC’s recommendations are for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial transmission. They also recommend universal indoor masking in schools, for teachers, staff, and students, regardless of vaccination status.

