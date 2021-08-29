Advertisement

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday.

He was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Saving your lawn
Duane Buthe
Brookings public works director indicted for allegedly embezzling over $100k
Honoring 13 fallen American service members
Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate Americans remaining in Afghanistan
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land