Roosevelt Park Pool goes to the dogs for a good cause

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot will soon be going to the dogs. The Minot Park District partnered with the Souris Valley Animal Shelter to help cool off pets and raise funds.

Pets are invited into the pool next weekend on Sept. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers ask owners to be ready to show proof of rabies vaccination.

Leashes are mandatory when dogs are not in the pool and smaller dogs will swim in the shallow end of the pool only.

The event is free to the public and all goodwill donations will be accepted and donated to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

Organizers said rabies tags will be a valid form of proof of vaccinations. You can find out more details on the SOGGY Doggy Pool Paw-ty on the events Facebook page here.

