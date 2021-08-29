Reminder for waterfowl hunters

MINOT, N.D. – Hunters have to remember to get their federal waterfowl stamp to hunt after September 1.

Those seasons are coming up and the stamps can be purchased online, or at your local post office. Game and Fish staff said duck season might be a little tougher this year than many are used to.

“It’s going to be a little bit different year, you know. Water levels are down so the ducks tend to be more concentrated. We did have very poor nesting success, and also a lot of ducks simply flew over North Dakota because of the low water conditions we had this spring,” said Outreach Biologist Greg Gullickson.

Gullickson recommended Canada goose hunting, saying it’s easy to work with landowners to reduce that population.

The early Canada goose season is open until the end of September.

