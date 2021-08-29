Project Bee to launch warming center in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – After years in the making, Project Bee in Minot is opening a warming center this fall to help those in need during the cold winter months.

The warming shelter will be opening Oct. 1 and will go through April 30, at the emergency shelter located in downtown Minot.

The shelter is intended to provide a safe and warm place for homeless adults and their children.

They will have shower and laundry services, as well as dinner and carry out breakfast

This project has been in the works for the past several years and is a community effort to help those in need who may not meet criteria for other shelters in the area.

“We finally pulled the trigger instead of just talking about it. We just decided to make it happen. This will be a true team effort though and different agencies will be able to give their time as much as they can. We will be able to use them as resources,” said Liz Larsen, Project Bee executive director.

The non-profit is looking for additional help and donations to make this center happen.

For more information on donation or volunteer opportunities, follow this link.

