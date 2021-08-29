BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Private Lands Open To Sportsmen program, also known as PLOTS, is a popular walk-in access program for hunting. Mike Anderson tells us what hunters can expect this year in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors.

There are around 800,000 acres enrolled in the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s PLOTS program for hunters this fall, which is down a little bit from last year.

“But hunters really won’t notice much on the landscape. We didn’t go up a whole lot, but we also didn’t slip backwards very much,” said NDGF PLOTS coordinator Kevin Kading.

With most of North Dakota experiencing drought conditions and extreme heat this summer, habitat conditions will reflect it.

“There’s going to be some more haying going on, more grazing on some of these areas. And wetland conditions are dry. Grass conditions aren’t really good out there. So some of the PLOTS acres probably will be affected and hunters should probably be prepared for that,” said Kading.

And with these dry conditions, hunters need be more cautious when hitting the field.

“This is going to be one of those years where we just want people to really take a little extra precaution and use commonsense. Watch where you’re driving, watch where you’re parking. Don’t be driving off any trails for sure. And any section line roads that have any grass cover on them,” said Kading.

There are rules and regulations hunters need to follow when hunting PLOTS acres.

“PLOTS are for walk-in access only for the purpose of hunting during legal hunting season. And really any other activity besides that requires landowner permission. So if you’re just going hunting, that’s fine. But if you want to do target shooting or horseback riding or anything that’s not related to hunting, you would need landowner permission,” said Kading.

The PLOTS program also had some bright spots this year.

“We enrolled almost 2,900 acres of land that’s enrolled in wetland reserve easements. Our field staff worked really hard on enrolling new grass, they planted new grass, about 3,000 acres of new grass were planted. So that’s habitat that’s going to be on the landscape,” said Kading.

To view or download the PLOTS Guide online, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

