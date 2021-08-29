ND Transmission Authority Report shows wind power going up, and coal going down

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is among the largest energy producers in the county, and many state and industry leaders are trying to install more renewable sources into transmission lines.

The state’s transmission authority recently released their report on 2020.

Over the year, the state’s energy generation grew by more than 3%, and exports increased by 2.5%, according to the North Dakota Transmission Authority.

At the same time, coal generation dropped 3%, which the authority blames on market prices.

The report also shows the state increasing clean energy exports.

“That’s what folks to the east are very interested in, so we should keep North Dakota in the driver’s seat so to speak in being able to export electrons,” said ND Transmission Authority Director John Weeda.

According to the report, wind generation has increased by 17% over the past three years.

A few months ago, Gov. Doug Burgum set a goal for the entire state to be carbon neutral by 2030.

