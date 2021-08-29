Native language summit helps preserve and teach near extinct languages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last fluent speaker of the Mandan language passed away in 2016. The MHA Language Project estimates there’s only six semi-fluent speakers left in the entire world. A group is trying to preserve and teach indigenous languages to the next generations.

“Maatahe,” pronounced instructor Wind Spirit Spotted Bear.

Wind Spirit Spotted Bear is helping this group understand the tribal history and language of Mandan and Nueta at this year’s Native Language Summit.

“It’s really important that we have something to identify ourselves as ingenious people and language was a big part of that,” said Spotted Bear.

That’s one of the reasons why Wind Spirit teamed up with three other speakers, like Dr. Larry Real Bird, who also teaches Plains Indian Sign Language.

“It’s really inspiring because it means some people were involved and they’ve dedicated their time to come maybe a great distance to this location,” said Dr. Real Bird.

Wind Spirit is hoping to bring the Hidatsa language into Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools as a course option. For now, recordings are helping preserve cultures before they become extinct.

Dr. Real Bird is hoping to create monthly seminars. The MHA language project also created a mobile app with audio pronunciations of the Mandan language.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.