Local businesses see in an influx of customers buying at-home COVID tests

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Demand for at-home COVID-19 tests has skyrocketed in recent days. As the number of COVID-19 cases surge around the country and in North Dakota, people are seeking home testing options for the virus.

However, because of the increased demand, the tests are selling out quickly. Your News Leader spoke to businesses in Bismarck, who wish to go unnamed, that say they’re having trouble keeping inventory stocked.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.