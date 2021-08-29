BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Innovation School in Bismarck has changed locations.

Previously, they were located on the 3rd Street.

Now, they are sharing space with the Bismarck Community Church on Michigan Avenue.

The move gives them more room to move around, but the leaders say it also makes sense because it combines two spaces and is more efficient.

“They can expect to see kind of what they have seen from us in the past as far as project-based learning. A lot of community-driven projects, and also an opportunity to just spread out and show what we can do,” said Maggie Barth, Innovation School executive director.

The school previously could accommodate 20 children, but the new space will have room for double that number and allows room for growth.

