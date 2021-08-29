Great American Bike Race continues virtually and with micro, socially distanced event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 25th annual Great American Bike Race kicked off virtually Saturday afternoon. Your News Leader invited a few participants to a mini, outdoor GABR race.

Alan Miller hosted the scaled down event along with members of bike teams. One of this year’s GABR stars, Nora Frank and her dad are one of 63 teams making the magic happen to children can have specialized equipment and treatments.

Sanford Health Foundation executive director Sara Haugen, said it was a tough decision to go virtual again this year but emphasizes the need for participation.

”We’re not just asking people for money. We’re not just taking donations, we’re taking those donations and making an impact and somebody’s life,” said Haugen.

Nora’s team, Nora Frank the Tank, raised close to $14,000 bringing Saturday’s total to more than $249,000. Sanford’s goal by the end of the year is $400,000.

