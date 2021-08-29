Advertisement

Great American Bike Race continues virtually and with micro, socially distanced event

GABR 2021
GABR 2021(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 25th annual Great American Bike Race kicked off virtually Saturday afternoon. Your News Leader invited a few participants to a mini, outdoor GABR race.

Alan Miller hosted the scaled down event along with members of bike teams. One of this year’s GABR stars, Nora Frank and her dad are one of 63 teams making the magic happen to children can have specialized equipment and treatments.

Sanford Health Foundation executive director Sara Haugen, said it was a tough decision to go virtual again this year but emphasizes the need for participation.

”We’re not just asking people for money. We’re not just taking donations, we’re taking those donations and making an impact and somebody’s life,” said Haugen.

Nora’s team, Nora Frank the Tank, raised close to $14,000 bringing Saturday’s total to more than $249,000. Sanford’s goal by the end of the year is $400,000.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO COURTESY: Kim Iron Road
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe welcomes NBA player as official member
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead
From left to right: 37-year-old Guowei Li, 48-year-old Jayson Otteson, 58-year-old Kevin Kilgore.
Three arrested in Grand Forks human trafficking sting
Bismarck baseball diamond
Increase in umpire assaults

Latest News

Plot program
The Private Lands Open To Sportsmen program
Floats and Goats 2021
Floats and goats fundraiser
Native language summit 2021
Native language summit helps preserve and teach near extinct languages
A pink pipe
Missouri River ruling favors North Dakota water project