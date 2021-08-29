Advertisement

Floats and goats fundraiser

Floats and Goats 2021
Floats and Goats 2021(KFYR-TV)
By Jake Zane
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kitty City and Triple-H Miniature Horse Rescue held the Floats and Goats fundraiser on Saturday. All proceeds from the day’s event help support the care of the animals at the facility.

Volunteers care for all kinds of animals, from disabled cats to the big blind pig named Wanda. They offered root beer floats, a goat petting zoo, games and rides. The community gathered to have some fun while supporting an important cause.

“People think as we volunteer here that we’re only helping the cats, but really what they’re doing, is also helping us. So, a lot of us have a love for animals. The horses are very therapeutic, the goats are very therapeutic. We just come out here and volunteer our time, but we get so much in return. Not only do we help them, but they help us tremendously,” said Kitty City volunteer Tara Hovda.

To donate or volunteer with the organization visit https://www.kittycitymandan.org/, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kittycitymandan/

