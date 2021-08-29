Despite missed deadline, Williston and Sanford still on target to bring clinic and hospital to Williston Square

WILLISTON, N.D. - Sanford Health and the City of Williston are still eager to bring much needed medical services to northwest North Dakota, but both sides said they need more time before they can have an agreement made.

Williston and Sanford signed a letter of intent earlier this year to bring a clinic built and operated by Sanford, and a hospital that would be built by the city and leased out to Sanford. Originally, they hoped to have an agreement completed by the end of August. Both sides are still discussing many details and said it’s important that a project of this size be done right. Both city and Sanford officials are confident an agreement will be finalized later this year.

“We feel good where we are at. We’re still just working through the details of land and infrastructure and financing and common stuff in a project this size, but we feel things are moving very well,” said Dr. Michael LeBeau, president/CEO of Sanford Health Bismarck.

“I’m confident we’re going to have a deal in place. It’s one of these things where this project is very large so it’s going to take some time to work through some of the details,” said Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development executive director.

The City of Williston announced that it will host a public meeting this fall to share important details on the hospital and other projects coming to Williston Square.

Both Wenko and LeBeau said they expect groundbreaking on the clinic to begin next spring.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.