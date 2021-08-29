Advertisement

Bucks eliminated from postseason with 44 to 19 loss to Pirates

(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, MA (KFYR)- The Bismarck Bucks season ended on Saturday as they fell to the Massachusetts Pirates 44 to 19 in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bucks would strike first with an Isaiah Strayhorn rushing touchdown in the 1st. But, after that it was all Pirates as they scored 24 unanswered points.

Bismarck finishes the season with a 7-9 overall record.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO COURTESY: Kim Iron Road
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe welcomes NBA player as official member
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead
From left to right: 37-year-old Guowei Li, 48-year-old Jayson Otteson, 58-year-old Kevin Kilgore.
Three arrested in Grand Forks human trafficking sting
Bismarck baseball diamond
Increase in umpire assaults

Latest News

Honoring 13 fallen American service members
Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members
Plot program
The Private Lands Open To Sportsmen program
Floats and Goats 2021
Floats and goats fundraiser
Native language summit 2021
Native language summit helps preserve and teach near extinct languages