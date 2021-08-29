Bucks eliminated from postseason with 44 to 19 loss to Pirates

WORCESTER, MA (KFYR)- The Bismarck Bucks season ended on Saturday as they fell to the Massachusetts Pirates 44 to 19 in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bucks would strike first with an Isaiah Strayhorn rushing touchdown in the 1st. But, after that it was all Pirates as they scored 24 unanswered points.

Bismarck finishes the season with a 7-9 overall record.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.