Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several Bismarck restaurants have set up memorials to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in Thursday’s attack outside of the Kabul Airport.

Stonehome Brewing, The Toasted Frog, and Blarney Stone in Bismarck all featured these tributes.

The restaurants are following a national trend of reserving a table and drinks for the 13 Americans who aren’t coming home.

