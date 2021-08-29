Advertisement

Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members

Honoring 13 fallen American service members
Honoring 13 fallen American service members(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several Bismarck restaurants have set up memorials to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in Thursday’s attack outside of the Kabul Airport.

Stonehome Brewing, The Toasted Frog, and Blarney Stone in Bismarck all featured these tributes.

The restaurants are following a national trend of reserving a table and drinks for the 13 Americans who aren’t coming home.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO COURTESY: Kim Iron Road
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe welcomes NBA player as official member
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead
From left to right: 37-year-old Guowei Li, 48-year-old Jayson Otteson, 58-year-old Kevin Kilgore.
Three arrested in Grand Forks human trafficking sting
Bismarck baseball diamond
Increase in umpire assaults

Latest News

Bucks eliminated from postseason with 44 to 19 loss to Pirates
Plot program
The Private Lands Open To Sportsmen program
Floats and Goats 2021
Floats and goats fundraiser
Native language summit 2021
Native language summit helps preserve and teach near extinct languages