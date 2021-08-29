Arrest made in burglary, assault on two officers in Rolette County

DUNSEITH, N.D. – A Grand Forks woman is in custody in Rolette County on charges she burglarized a city of Dunseith facility and assaulted two law enforcement officers.

Prosecutors have filed five C-felony charges and one A-misdemeanor charge against 32-year-old Latoya Azure.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators said Azure entered a city of Dunseith building Thursday “without legal authority and when the building was not open to the public.”

The complaint indicates that Azure struck and injured a Dunseith Police Officer and a Rolette County Correctional Officer.

Investigators said Azure also spit on the corrections officer.

Court records indicate that Azure has an initial appearance on the charges Monday. She remains in custody in the Rolette County Jail, according to online records.

