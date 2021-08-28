What would change people’s minds about getting vaccinated?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 active positive cases have surpassed 2,000 in North Dakota. In response, the North Dakota Department of Health is working to reach more people that have yet to be vaccinated.

From vaccine incentives to pushes by public figures, health officials evaluate how to reach unvaccinated people. Some residents said a media campaign could change a few minds.

“People have kind of a tendency to so-called worship some of their favorite people. And follow what they are doing. You might sway a few people; I don’t think it would be tons of people. But I think what you need to do is to campaign to get the vast majority of unvaccinated people to think about doing the right thing,” said Bismarck resident Lisa Aamodt.

For new people to get the vaccine, others say a campaign wouldn’t be effective unless they hear something personally relatable.

“I think it would take someone that’s more conservative, a little bit older age, like from western North Dakota out of our farming, ranching communities who maybe had covid hit them closer to home and can speak from the heart and say how they really feel about it,” said Mandaree resident Will Reeves.

Meanwhile, health officials are pushing a message of education.

“If you are uncertain, the best place you can go is speak to your own personal doctor. Go see your healthcare provider who knows your personal health situation, your needs, your risk-level,” said Marie Moe chief communications officer for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Reasons why people aren’t seeking out the vaccine are varied.

“There’s a lot of people, good people, that are second guessing everything because they have lived through a lot of things in their life already and they didn’t get vaccinated for whatever in their youth, so I think it is going to take that change of mindset to also trickle down to the rest of the family,” said Reeves.

Health officials say recent campaigns, which are federally funded, have encouraged people to learn from factual sources.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of people accessing that material, which really is the goal of the campaigns. Each of these campaigns is designed to encourage people to seek out information so they can make informed decisions about their healthcare,” said Moe.

There’s no word yet on whether North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum or other political figures will renew efforts for covid-19 messaging.

South Dakota and Montana governors do not have plans to ramp up messaging regarding Covid-19 vaccinations.

