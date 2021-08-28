Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa approve mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge

The mandate, shared on social media Friday night, requires masks indoors at all public venues...
The mandate, shared on social media Friday night, requires masks indoors at all public venues and also includes social distancing and hand hygiene measures.(kfyr/kmot)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribal council has implemented an indoor mask mandate.

The mandate, shared on social media Friday night, requires masks indoors at all public venues and also includes social distancing and hand hygiene measures.

The mandate indicates it’s an effort to push back on a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO COURTESY: Kim Iron Road
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe welcomes NBA player as official member
21-year-old arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into Missouri River
Bismarck baseball diamond
Increase in umpire assaults
Two men sentenced for poaching moose, unborn calves
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead

Latest News

Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Saving your lawn
Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden
Trinity Health leadership
Trinity Health leadership discusses progress of new medical campus in Minot
collapsed sewage pipe
Minot crews spend week repairing collapsed sewage pipe