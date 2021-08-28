Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa approve mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribal council has implemented an indoor mask mandate.
The mandate, shared on social media Friday night, requires masks indoors at all public venues and also includes social distancing and hand hygiene measures.
The mandate indicates it’s an effort to push back on a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.