Trinity Health leadership discusses progress of new medical campus in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Trinity Health said progress is being made on the new medical campus in southwest Minot.

The project has been in the works for the last decade and due to changes in contractors and the propane tank fire in 2019, the projected date of completion has been moved back several times, and is currently expected to be done near the end of 2022.

Much of the exterior work is starting to be seen.

Trinity Vice President Randy Schwan said the inside is coming along quickly.

“Their making considerable progress with the internal sheet rocking floor by floor, so the actual rooms are taking place,” said Schwan.

JE Dunn is the current contractor for the project.

Trinity has not yet announced what they plan to do with the current buildings they have downtown.

Trinity plans to update community leaders Monday on the progress of the project at the Minot Rotary Club’s monthly meeting.

