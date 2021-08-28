Patriots Hosting Sabers tonight in 11AA Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy started varsity football at the height of Century’s recent success. The Sabers would love to snap a couple of Century streaks tonight at the Community Bowl.

The Patriots have won their last 22 games, which includes back-to-back state championships, plus they have beaten Legacy every time they’ve met on the football field, which is six-in-a-row.

Both teams understand they had to replace some excellent seniors from last season, but they also understand any game against a Bismarck opponent falls into the rivalry category.

Century Head Coach Ron Wingenbach said: “I think the one thing that Legacy is going to bring to the table they have had the last couple years is going to be size. They have size up front. We know they’re going to be very athletic. You look at the track teams they’ve had the last couple of years, granted they graduated some great seniors from last year as well so I think they’re kind of in the same boat as we are, probably find some names up and down but any time you have two in intercity rivals go at it especially in the opener a lot of excitement, a lot of anticipation from the game.”

“We opened with them last year so it’s not something we’re not used to. They’re the top dog until somebody knocks then off. They’re state champs until somebody knocks them off, so we know what we’re getting ready for. There’s no disguising that, there’s no secret about that so our kids have been working hard and they’re excited for Friday night,” said Legacy Head Coach Chris Clements.

It’s a 7 CT kickoff at the Bismarck Community Bowl.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.